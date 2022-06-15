Know someone inspiring in mental health?

Nominations have opened for the Australian Mental Health Prize, which seeks to recognise the important and ground-breaking work that Australians are doing for mental health.
Co-chairwoman of the Australian Mental Health Prize Advisory Committee, Lucy Brogden, says she is looking forward to shining a light on those that have shown outstanding leadership.
"There is no doubt that the past few years have been some of the most challenging in recent history. Yet many inspiring Australians have shown true leadership in supporting good mental health and the prevention and treatment of mental illness, in areas such as advocacy, research or community service," she said. "We want people across the country to nominate these heroes so that we can acknowledge their important work."
Co-chairman and past prize winner, Professor Allan Fels, is encouraging the public and organisations to nominate those who are making a difference.
"Australia has produced some astoundingly effective mental health initiatives and programs. Recognising this work will help to keep mental health on the national agenda and support good mental health in this country," he said.
"While a lot has been achieved and is in progress, there is still so much more to be done. I strongly encourage all Australians to nominate someone whom they believe should be recognised for their critical work in mental health."
The prize has expanded to accept nominations in four categories this year including:
The Australian Mental Health Prize was established in 2016 by UNSW Sydney.
To enter, nominators will answer three questions about the nominee's contribution to mental health and how it is making an impact. Nominations are completed using an online form.
Entries close August 1.
