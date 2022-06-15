St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Nominations open for the Australian Mental Health Prize 2022

By Eva Kolimar
Know someone inspiring in mental health?

Nominations have opened for the Australian Mental Health Prize, which seeks to recognise the important and ground-breaking work that Australians are doing for mental health.

