Caringbah Garden Club plants tree at Minerva School for Queen's Jubilee

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 15 2022 - 8:21pm, first published 8:02pm
Royal plant: Caringbah Garden Club representatives, Helen Kerr, Barbara Binns and June Robinson with students from Minerva School plant a tree for the Queen's Jubilee.

Garden Clubs of Australia encouraged all its members to get involved with 'treebilee', which aims to plant trees this year to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee.

EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

