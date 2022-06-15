Garden Clubs of Australia encouraged all its members to get involved with 'treebilee', which aims to plant trees this year to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee.
Caringbah Garden Club donated a tree to Minerva School at Sutherland as part of the event. Children planted the tree on June 6 as their tribute to Queen Elizabeth's long reign.
Advertisement
The ceremony was followed by afternoon tea for parents and friends of the school.
Caringbah Garden Club meets on the third Wednesday of the month at 10.45am at at Port Hacking Community Centre, Gannons Road, South Caringbah.
Visitors are welcome and can view displays of plants, fruit, vegetables and floral art. Meetings always involve an interesting speaker and the club also holds lessons on floral art.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.