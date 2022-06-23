Launching into a new venture during the COVID-19 pandemic was a hurdle, but business owner Amy Norman made it her mission to overcome any barriers.
Dr Norman heads up an entirely female run clinic, Dynamic Chiropractic at Hurstville, which specialises in pregnancy support. Having been down the path of motherhood, Dr Norman, 31, of Blakehurst, was inspired by giving other working mums a space that feel familiar.
Advertisement
"Working with other women and for women is nice," she said. "All our staff are female."
Dr Norman, who is being recognised this year as a nominee for the AusMumpreneur awards, welcomes a move by the NSW Government to provide a major childcare boost.
Families will save thousands of dollars a year on childcare costs, with the government's investment of up to $5 billion in the next decade to expand access to high quality, affordable care.
From January 1, families will be eligible for up to $4000 per year in fee relief for 3-5 year-olds attending a community or mobile preschool, up to $2000 a year in fee relief for 4-5 year-olds attending preschool in a long day care setting and the equivalent of five days a fortnight of affordable preschool fee relief for all children in Department of Education preschools.
"My daughter Charlie is in daycare three days but I would put her in more because it reduces pressure on pre-education," Dr Norman said.
In addition, from October, there will no longer be a distinction between a 'primary' or 'secondary' carer, meaning every mother and father in the public sector will be entitled to at least 14 weeks' paid parental leave.
"When I had my baby there was no real job security for me and I felt pressured from my previous workplace to return to work quite quickly," Dr Norman said.
"It's hard for a modern woman to work and raise a family. We have high, unrealistic expectations and have to juggle both. I like the idea of sharing paid parental leave because it's also really hard for dads to have hands-on time with their little ones."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.