Sutherland Shire charities are being called on to apply for funding through IMB Bank Community Foundation.
Non-profit organisations have the chance to secure much-needed dollars for the valuable work they do.
Advertisement
Since 1999, the foundation has donated more than $11 million to more than 800 community groups and projects including for disaster relief, education, health care, sports and recreation, arts and culture and aged care.
One recent recipient was The Reconnect Project, which targets closing the digital divide through refurbished mobile technology. It secured funding from IMB Bank to deliver 50 refurbished laptop to youth who have been unable to engage in online education due to economic disadvantage, family violence, or homelessness.
The Reconnect Project collects donated pre-loved devices, and works with women's shelters, refugee services, and youth outreach programs.
Applications for funding close on July 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.