St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Former councillor admits to receiving $170,000 from developer

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 15 2022 - 10:12pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Hurstville and Georges River councillor, Vince Badalati being questioned at the ICAC on Wednesday.

Former Hurstville and Georges River Councillor Vince Badalati has told the Independent Commission Against Corruption that he received cash payments totalling $170,000 from a Hurstville businessman for his assistance in progressing two development applications.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.