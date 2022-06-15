Former councillor admits to receiving $170,000 from developer

Former Hurstville and Georges River Councillor Vince Badalati has told the Independent Commission Against Corruption that he received cash payments totalling $170,000 from a Hurstville businessman for his assistance in progressing two development applications.
And Mr Badalati said he had felt an obligation because of the payments.
The ICAC is investigating whether, between 2014 and 2021, then Hurstville City Council (HCC) and later Georges River Council (GRC) Councillors Con Hindi and Vince Badalati, and then HCC Councillor Philip Sansom, sought and/or accepted benefits as an inducement to favour the interests of Ching Wah (Philip) Uy, Wensheng Liu and Yuqing Liu, in relation to planning matters affecting 1-5 Treacy Street); and 53-57 Forest Road, 108-126 Durham Street and 9 Roberts Lane, Hurstville ("the Landmark Square development").
At the hearing before Commissioner Stephen Rushton on June 14 and 15, Mr Badalati admitted to knowing Philip Uy, a Hurstville real estate agent, for 20 years.
He was also questioned by Counsel assisting the ICAC, Ms Zelie Heger about his relationship with Wensheng Liu who he was introduced to around 2013 by Mr Uy.
A development application was lodged for 1-5 Treacy Street in October, 2014 by Wengshen Liu's company, GR Capital Group.
Mr Badalati said he was aware Philip Uy was involved in the project in some way but was not sure how.
At this time, Wengshen Liu's company offered to enter into a Voluntary Planning Agreement with the council to provide or fund public amenities and infrastructure as a result of the proposed Treacy Street development.
Prior to voting on the VPA in November 2014, a council report said the proposed works offered under the VPA were not considered to provide sufficient public benefit and recommended against its acceptance.
But Mr Badalati and Mr Sansom voted in favour of the VPA knowing council staff had recommended against it.
Asked by Ms Heger whether Philip Uy or anyone else ever paid him money in relation to 1-5 Treacy Street, Mr Badalati replied yes.
"It was cash. $70,000" Mr Badalati said.
"Can I ask you whether Philip Uy or anyone else ever paid you any money or other benefit in relation to the Landmark development?" Ms Heger said.
"Yes," Mr Badalati said.
"How much were you paid?"
"$100,000."
Mr Badalati said Mr Uy paid him $70,000 in 2015, after the council had voted on the Treacy Street VPA in November, 2014.
The money was paid in Paterson Street, Kingsgrove.
"From his boot he got out a bag and gave it to me and said, 'This is for your help on Treacy Street.'" Mr Badalati said.
"I said, why? And he said, 'Just take it.' It was in a shopping bag. There was wrapping around the money. I saw the money when I got home."
Commissioner Rushton asked, "What was it you did for him in return for the money?"
"Talk to council officers if required and when it came to council vote," Mr Badalati said.
Mr Badalati said Mr Uy also handed him $100,000 on another occasion.
Mr Badalati voted in favour of the Landmark Square Planning Proposal April 2016.
He received the payment at a park in Rhodes.
Mr Badalati said Mr Hindi was there.
Mr Uy had arranged the meeting but did not explain its purpose.
"He opened his boot and gave us two bags each and said, 'Thank you for your assistance with Landmark.'" Mr Badalai said.
Shortly after the council went into administration when the NSW Government amalgamated it with Kogarah Council.
Once Mr Badalati was re-elected to the Georges River Council, he voted on the Landmark Planning Proposal.
A recommendation by Mr Badalati and Mr Hindi was that the council not proceed with the provision of an affordable housing component in the Landmark project, agreed to while the council was under administration, endorsed a proposal to amend the Local Environmental Plan for the area.
Mr Badalati continued to vote on the Landmark project in 2018.
"Do you accept at that time you still felt some sense of obligation to progress the Planning Proposal by virtue of the payment you'd received in the past?" Ms Heger said.
"Yes," Mr Badalati said.
The hearing has been adjourned until next Wednesday.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
