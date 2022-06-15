Man charged over alleged Sans Souci kidnapping

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives have charged a man over his alleged role in the kidnapping of three men in separate incidents including one at Sans Souci.
Last year, detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad established Strike Force Pepis to investigate the kidnapping of a man from Sydney's south-west.
Police were told a 30-year-old man was confronted by a group of men at a home in Punchbowl about 9.25pm on Sunday 21 March 2021, before he was allegedly dragged onto the street and forced into a van.
Initial inquiries were conducted by investigators from Campsie Police Area Command and the man returned home on Tuesday 23 March 2021. He did not require hospital treatment.
As part of investigations under Strike Force Pepis, detectives uncovered links between the incident and other acts of violence, including the alleged kidnapping of a man at Dundas Valley in 2020 and another kidnapping later in 2021 at Sans Souci.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives - with assistance from the Raptor Squad - executed a search warrant at a home at Regents Park about 6am today (Wednesday 15 June 2022).
A 22-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Auburn Police Station, where he was charged with 13 offences, including take/detain in company with intent to get advantage occasion actual bodily harm, special aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and possess unauthorised pistol.
The Regents Park man was refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court today (Wednesday 15 June 2022).
Police will allege in court that the man was involved in all three incidents.
Investigations under all three strike forces are continuing.
