Man charged over alleged Sans Souci kidnapping

About 10.30pm on Sunday 9 February 2020, a man - purporting to be delivering a pizza - attended a home on Brothers Road, Dundas Valley, before three further men also entered and allegedly assaulted a 58-year-old man. He was knocked unconscious before being carried outside and put into a vehicle, which was driven from the location. The man presented to Liverpool Hospital two days later (Tuesday 11 February 2020), with facial injuries and leg fractures. A 26-year-old man has been charged in relation to this incident under Strike Force Kaeppel.