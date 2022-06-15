St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Man charged over alleged Sans Souci kidnapping

Updated June 15 2022 - 7:19am, first published 7:15am
Man charged over alleged Sans Souci kidnapping

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives have charged a man over his alleged role in the kidnapping of three men in separate incidents including one at Sans Souci.

Local News

