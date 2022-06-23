St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Stepping forward to speed up ovarian cancer research for WomenCan

By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 23 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:54am
Tandem effort: Jane Stevens and Eileen Sargant are among a group of Sutherland Shire residents who are raising money for ovarian cancer research, as part of a WomenCan trek. They have been training for the challenge by walking around the shire. Picture: John Veage

Family and friends who have been touched by the common story of a 'too late' ovarian cancer diagnosis will unite in a shared cause and hopefully bring about change.

