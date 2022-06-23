Family and friends who have been touched by the common story of a 'too late' ovarian cancer diagnosis will unite in a shared cause and hopefully bring about change.
Eileen Sargant of Woronora and Jane Stevens of Menai are among a Sutherland Shire group who will support the WomenCan trek in August.
The pair's sisters died of the disease; Mrs Sargant's in 2020 and Mrs Stevens's in 2004. This trek will be a physical mission that is a cause close to their hearts.
The challenge raises vital funds for ovarian cancer research and strives for greater research into earlier detection and better treatment.
Ovarian cancer is the most lethal gynaecological cancer. Every year, about 1800 Australian women are diagnosed. Only 29 per cent of women diagnosed at a late stage will survive for more than five years. As the disease is often only diagnosed in the advanced stages, treatment options can be limited.
"My younger sister Kate O'Meagher died seven months after her diagnosis. She was only 57," Mrs Sargant said. "It is a very sneaky disease. Symptoms are vague and mimic general gastrointestinal symptoms. Most women just put up with the early signs and when diagnosed it is often too late. Since then I have wanted to do something to raise awareness and funds for research. We were shocked that survival rates have barely altered in that whole time."
The shire ladies and their fellow trekkers of about 18 who have signed up for the challenge, will walk about 65 kilometres in the Larapinta Range, in the heart of Central Australia, from August 8-14.
Also putting her best feet forward is Jacinta Werger of Jannali, an ovarian cancer survivor of almost three years. Her husband Oliver is joining the trek. They have raised more than $10,000 so far, and the entire group has raised $100,000. But Mrs Sargant says that money won't go far in research, when compared to other cancer groups.
"The survival rate has changed little in 20 years," she said. "Breast cancer, bowel cancer...have improved with funding and knowledge, but not women with gynecological cancers."
Earlier this year, Niraparib was listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) for the treatment of women with advanced high-grade ovarian, cancer following completion of first-line platinum-based chemotherapy, only if they have a BRCA mutation About 15-20 per cent of women diagnosed are found to have one of the BRCA gene mutations or other similar genes mutations (Kate O'Meagher did not carry that gene).
Earlier this year, it was announced that Australian women who are diagnosed could get greater access to nursing support, to ensure continuity of care and improved quality of life.
