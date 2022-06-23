"My younger sister Kate O'Meagher died seven months after her diagnosis. She was only 57," Mrs Sargant said. "It is a very sneaky disease. Symptoms are vague and mimic general gastrointestinal symptoms. Most women just put up with the early signs and when diagnosed it is often too late. Since then I have wanted to do something to raise awareness and funds for research. We were shocked that survival rates have barely altered in that whole time."