Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Arncliffe.
Hassan Hamade, 39, was reported missing to officers from St George Police on June 15 as his family have not seen or heard from him for the past two weeks.
Advertisement
Inquiries have commenced into his whereabouts, with a confirmed sighting of Hassan in Kogarah on June 11.
Hassan is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern Appearance, about 175cm tall, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent the areas of Arncliffe, Kogarah and surrounds and take public transport.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Kogarah Police Station on (02) 8566 7499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.