It was all about history as the St George District Rugby League Football Club kicked off their delayed Centenary celebrations in the Spirit of the Red V Museum last week.
Covid may have slowed things down but the Dragons have now announced the first two of six, "Teams of the eras" in the lead-up to the official announcement of the Dragons Team of the Century on July 20, 2022.
Advertisement
Club historian Geoff Armstrong, explained the selection process and the hard job the panel had for selecting the six teams of the eras, and ultimate Team of the Century.
St George District and Dragons Chairman, Craig Young said the club had a lot of activities and events planned to celebrate their centenary last year but the pandemic caused problems, so they made the decision to hold them over to allow them to appropriately recognise and celebrate those who 'dug the well'.
"The Team of the Century and Team of the Era's concepts were born out of our History Committee who wanted to see that we appropriately recognise and honour those who have made our Club one of the most famous and recognisable in world sport.
"We put together a highly credential selection panel chaired by former coach, and now respected journalist, Roy Masters, and the premise on which the Team of the Century is based, is that all eras in the history of the club have produced great players, and this process ensures that the greatest players from all eras are recognised.
"Selectors were asked to consider a range of qualities such as: skill, durability, courage, character, versatility, leadership, representative honours etc and all players were judged on their performances for the Club or representative football in the years they represented the Club," said Young.
Representatives of the St George Junior Rugby League's eight local Clubs, (Arncliffe Scots, Brighton Seagulls, Kingsgrove Colts, Kogarah Cougars, Penshurst RSL, Hurstville United, Renown United and Riverwood Legions) were also presented with a cheque from Young on behalf of St George Leagues Club on the evening.
"We certainly know that it has been difficult times for junior clubs and the Board of St George Leagues Club has kindly provided five thousand dollars in support of each of the eight junior clubs in the St George district," Young said
"It is important that we continue to support and develop the growth and propagation of the game of rugby league in our area and we hope that these funds can assist with their recruitment and retention activities for young boys and girls in our district".
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.