The Pioneers and Premiers

The official announcement of the Centenary Dragons first two teams,1921-1940 and 1941-1955 "Teams of the Eras" have been named leading up to the 'Team of the Century' which will be announced on July 20.
All eras in the history of the St George club have produced great players,and selectors were asked to consider a range of qualities.
Advertisement
1921-1940 the Pioneers.
Fullback: Frank Meighan
Wingers: Fred Gardner and Jack Lindwall
Centres: George Carstairs and Gordon Hart
Five-eighth - Arnold Taylor
Halfback - Harry Kadwell
Lock: Aub Kelly
Second Row: Len Kelly and Neville Smith
Front Row: Clarrie Tye and Bill Hardman
Hooker Arthur Justice
Bench: Percy Fairall, Ernie Lapham, Frank Saunders and Jack Wedgwood
Coach: Frank Burge
1941-1955 the Premiers.
Fullback: Noel Pidding
Wingers: Ron Roberts and Tommy Ryan
Centres: Doug McRitchie and Matt McCoy
Five-eighth - Johnny Hawke
Advertisement
Halfback - Alby McAndrew
Lock: Walter Mussing
Second Row: Noel Mulligan and Norm Provan
Front Row: Jack Holland and Jack Munn
Hooker Ken Kearney
Bench: Frank Facer, Ross Kite, Merv Lees, Bryan Orrock
Advertisement
Coach: Ken Kearney
The Teams of the Era's for 1956-66 and 1967-1981 will be announced on June 22.
The Teams of the Era's for 1982 - 98 and 1999 - 2021 will be announced on July 6.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.