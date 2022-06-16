Car park options raise the bar for Brighton-Le-Sands

A nine-storey car park with ground-floor retail and a roof-top restaurant and bar is one of the options to be considered for the future of The Boulevarde car park site at Brighton-Le-Sands.
Bayside Council's City Works and Assets Committee on June 8 considered three options and concept plans for the future of the council-owned car park a 1-13 The Boulevarde.
The 2,186 square-metre site is zoned SP3 Tourist with a maximum height of 28-metres and a Floor Space Ratio of 3:1.
The council has decided not to pursue a large scale residential or hotel type development on the site.
This week the committee considered three options for the future development of the site which would address the parking shortfall in Brighton-Le-Sands.
Option 1 Adaptable: which could be adapted for alternate uses such as commercial, community or residential if demand for car parking in this precinct reduces in the future.
Option 2 - Non-Adaptable which is built for purpose as a carpark featuring lower ceiling heights than an adaptable version.
Option 3 - Hybrid which will deliver a carpark with capability for a portion of the structure being converted for adaptive re-use if demand for a traditional carpark reduces within the precinct with the residue retained for ongoing carparking uses.
Design Concepts for the site include carpark structure options ranging from 8 to 10 stories plus capacity for one basement level with all options providing at least an additional 200 car spaces up from the current capacity of 220 car spaces.
There could be community and commercial spaces on the ground floor and a rooftop area, creating an opportunity to provide food and beverage offerings as well as public spaces with views over Botany Bay over to the Airport.
This would incllude public domain improvements at the street level with a proposal to widen The Boulevarde Walk which connects Bay Street with Hercules Road, from 3m to 7m wide creating opportunities for landscaping, casual seating, bicycle parking and other amenities.
The committee recommended council investigate Option 3 (Hybrid without basement parking).
"This is based on achieving the required parking yield, a lower cost per car space and importantly the ability to future proof the structure for adaptive re-use should parking demand decrease in the future," the council report stated.
"This will allow other community or commercial uses to be incorporated into the facility in the future should there be a decrease in parking demand due changes in modes of travel."
Option 3 would provide 495 car spaces if there was no basement and 560 including a basement.
It would be nine-levels with a height ranging form 26.8-metres to 29.8-metres.
And there would be 540sqm of community/commercial space on the ground floor and 540sqm on the rooftop.
The committee report will go to the June 22 meeting of council for consideration.
If the council decides on Option 3, the next step would be to identify uses for available community/commercial floor area, prepare an indicative faade design to screen the car parking structure; develop a funding and feasibility strategy; and develop a community consultation plan.
The council would receive a further report on the project once a draft funding and feasibility strategy has been developed.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
