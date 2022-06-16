St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos | Filming of new Mad Max movie taking place on remote former sand mining site at Kurnell

By Photos: John Veage; Story: Murray Trembath
Updated June 16 2022 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
Filming of the latest Mad Max movie, Furiosa, will take place on a remote former sand mining site at Kurnell over the next four to five months.

