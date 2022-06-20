Former Beverley Hills Girls High School student, Roaa Ahmed, is certainly paving a confident future for herself.
Born in Egypt and moving to China to study English before arriving in Australia, Ms Ahmed was a HSC high achiever in 2021, excelling in NSW in her studies.
All that hard work has paid off again, as the young woman has secured a scholarship that will support her ongoing studies.
Allianz Australia and Settlement Services International (SSI) celebrated Ms Ahmed, along with 36 other new refugee scholarship recipients, this month, which also marks Refugee Week (June 19-25).
The award-winning partnership between Allianz and SSI has been delivering new education and career opportunities for refugees and migrants since 2016. The scholarships are designed to directly support people from refugee backgrounds to minimise the financial barriers they experience in secondary school, vocational education and training, university, skills and qualifications recognition.
Ms Ahmed said she was passionate about giving young people from similar backgrounds, a greater voice.
"As a refugee and as a person who didn't have basic human rights such as the right to live and express my opinions freely, I am strongly determined to study journalism," she said.
"Our world is full of injustices and it's now the time to give humans and specifically women and children the ability to practise their basic human rights, including access to education and living without fear."
Allianz Australia Managing Director Richard Feledy said many young refugees faced significant financial barriers in accessing education.
"Quality education is a critical step in the journey of all young Australians to establish rewarding careers...we are committed to supporting a diverse and inclusive society," he said. "The more we can bring together people with different experiences, ideas, and backgrounds, and create environments in which people can use their unique skills and perspectives, the stronger both businesses and societies will be."
SSI Chief Executive Violet Roumeliotis said the scholarships also provided opportunities to learn, work and thrive, after some challenging times.
"This is particularly important in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, where education has been interrupted by lockdowns. The pandemic has also highlighted the digital divide that affects refugee communities," she said.
"As schools and other education institutes moved online over the last two years, we saw how a lack of access to technology or digital literacy was negatively affecting newly arrived students. With the help of organisations like Allianz and other partners in the community, we hope to close that divide and support students as they continue their education."
