Sharks to play in NRLW competition

Updated June 16 2022 - 11:02pm, first published 11:00pm
Pioneers: World Cup winner,Sam Bremner was one of the originals in the 2016 Sharks Women's team.Picture John Veage

The Sharks have been granted one of four new licenses to compete in the NRLW competition from 2023.

