Sharks to play in NRLW competition

The Sharks have been granted one of four new licenses to compete in the NRLW competition from 2023.
It's a groundbreaking development for the Women's game,and for female rugby league players and athletes in the local region .
Pioneers in the women's rugby league space, the Sharks contracted the first professional female players back in 2016,and are set to be a part of a 10-team NRLW competition in 2023, joining the Raiders, Cowboys and Tigers to the existing six teams.
The Sharks this year provided 11 players to existing NRLW clubs from their Harvey Norman Women's Premiership team, six were named in the NSW Women's Origin squad, with the majority coming through the junior pathways, emphasising the rich talent pool of female sporting talent and athletes in the Sutherland Shire.
Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta was understandably thrilled to have the Sharks accepted into the NRLW competition.
"Ever since the NRLW was proposed we've had a desire to be a part of the competition and for it to now be a reality is every exciting.
"A lot of hard work has gone in, going back to 2016 when the Sharks had a vision for professional women's rugby league and to have it now come to fruition, where talented young players can stay and play for their local club, is positive for everybody involved." he said
