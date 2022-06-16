Sutho medal's in Oceania Challenge

The Sutherland District Athletics Club has brought the bronze medal home from the Oceania Athletics Championships in the inaugural Under 16 team challenge.
A welcomed addition to the international track and field championships, this year clubs and schools were invited to send a team to compete in 18 events for both women and men.
The new event attracted a lot of attention with the best male and female Under 16 athletes flying to North Queensland to compete for their teams.
Competition was tight with two points separating 3rd and 4th place with the relays to go.
With two solid runs by the mixed relay and mixed 4x100 relay teams SDAC was able to secure third place.
Team Manager Justin Low said they were proud of what the athletes were able to achieve over the three days of competition .
"In addition to a bronze medal, our athletes have gained experience, new friendships and memories that will last a lifetime"
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
