St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutho medal's in Oceania Challenge

John Veage
By John Veage
June 16 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Team:J Moore,S Alderson,S Wolfgramm,N Jenkins,S Taylor,M Delfs,T Traino,D Kearney,D Hornery,J Low,C Szekeres,Z Szekeres,J Tatupu,D Tatupu,B Latanis.

The Sutherland District Athletics Club has brought the bronze medal home from the Oceania Athletics Championships in the inaugural Under 16 team challenge.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.