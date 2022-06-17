St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Evie dances her way to the USA

By John Veage
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:22am, first published 1:00am
Invaluable: Evie Tsouskas is going to represent Australia as a solo dance competitor at the KAR International dance finals in Los Angeles. Picture John Veage

Evie Tsouskas is a seven year old dancer who is on her way to Anaheim,Los Angeles to represent Australia as a solo dance competitor at one of the biggest American National Dance finals.

