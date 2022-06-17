Evie Tsouskas is a seven year old dancer who is on her way to Anaheim,Los Angeles to represent Australia as a solo dance competitor at one of the biggest American National Dance finals.
Evie will be representing the Joanne Williamson Dance Academy which has been one of Sutherland Shire's leading dance studios for the past 30 years.
Evie won her opportunity to shine on the international stage by winning the KAR (Kids Artistic Review) minis national title at 'Get the Beat Nationals' and will now be travelling to Los Angeles to compete in the KAR Internationals with fellow JWDA performer 16 yr old Hope Evans.
in 2022 KAR celebrates their 40th anniversary and it has continued to thrive because of their talented dancers, teachers and parents which has earned them the distinction of being 'America's Favorite Dance Competition'.
KAR is dedicated to recognizing and encouraging dancers from all across the world,and their stages are shared by thousands of performers who will all have their moment to shine in positive, rewarding, and accomplished performances.
Evie is a jazz,contemporary and lyrical dancer ( a style that embodies various aspects of ballet,jazz,acrobatics and modern dance) who has danced with JWDA since she was three.
Joanne Williamson said she has always shown potential and promise.
"Evie is specifically training 15 plus hours a week for the event " Joanne said
"The experience is invaluable"
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
