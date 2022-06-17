St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Supporting women to return to work

Updated June 17 2022 - 4:01am, first published 3:46am
NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet, encouraged eligible women to apply for the Return to Work Program grant and tailored support from a Return to Work Coordinator.

Local women looking to enter or return to the workforce will be supported by grants of up to $5,000 made available by a $32 million investment in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.

