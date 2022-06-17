Supporting women to return to work

Local women looking to enter or return to the workforce will be supported by grants of up to $5,000 made available by a $32 million investment in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
These grants will be utilised to fund a new work wardrobe, technology and training..
Premier, Dominic Perrottet, encouraged eligible women to apply for the Return to Work Program grant and tailored support from a Return to Work Coordinator.
"The program is already helping thousands of women to meet their employment and education goals - I want this program to support as many women as possible to find secure employment," Mr Perrottet said.
Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor, said the positive results of the program demonstrated the value of this investment.
"The feedback from over 1,500 women who have completed the program was that it works because of its flexibility and tailored approach.
"65 per cent of women secured employment, 73 per cent applied for or started education and training while an incredible 98.5 per cent found the program helpful," Ms Taylor said.
"I am proud to be part of a NSW Government that looks at unique solutions for the big issues affecting women's workforce participation through the Women's Economic Opportunities Review."
The new Return to Work Toolkit is available on the NSW Government website to provide additional employment resources and information for women.
For more information, or to apply, visit:
