St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Commonwealth Bank at Sutherland to close on July 29

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 17 2022 - 6:28am, first published 4:37am
The Commonwealth Bank branch at Sutherland. Picture: Chris Lane

Customers' fears have been realised with the Commonwealth Bank advising it will close its Sutherland branch permanently on July 29.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

