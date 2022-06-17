Customers' fears have been realised with the Commonwealth Bank advising it will close its Sutherland branch permanently on July 29.
No explanation was given in notices, which were posted at the bank on Friday.
Customers were advised the closest branches were located at Miranda, Sylvania, Engadine and Menai Marketplace.
Sutherland Post Office in Flora Street was another option for some transactions, the notices said.
The Leader reported in April another extended closure of the branch, from April 14-25, had created fears a permanent shutdown might not be too far off.
There were earlier extended closures for extended periods due to to COVID and over Christmas.
A bank spokeswoman said in April, "Like many retail businesses, COVID has caused staffing impacts across some of our branches, including our Sutherland branch.
"This has meant the branch has needed to temporarily close from time to time and we apologise to any customers who may have been inconvenienced.
"To give our people more time to spend time with their families and loved ones the branch will be temporarily closed from 15 to 25 April. It will then resume regular trading hours."
The bank declined at that time to comment on whether permanent closure was being considered.
Small business owner Christine Hizart said at the time she was concerned the closures were "a test or step towards permanent closure".
"I would like to thank the staff at Sutherland branch who are always exceptionally helpful, courteous and professional even though they must be stressed due to being inadequately staffed," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
