Scam warning on free COVID-19 test kits

Updated June 17 2022 - 7:02am, first published 4:28am
The scam text message says you can order a free COVID-19 test kit because you've been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case. It also includes a link where you can order your free kit.

St George Police have issued a warning about a scam offering free COVID-19 test kits.

