Scam warning on free COVID-19 test kits

St George Police have issued a warning about a scam offering free COVID-19 test kits.
If someone receives a message from the Australian Government offering a free COVID-19 test kit, don't open the link.
The scam text message says you can order a free COVID-19 test kit because you've been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
It also includes a link where you can order your free kit.
These scam text messages are impersonating the Australian Government, Medicare and myGov.
If you click on the link, it will take you to a fake 'Australian Government' website. The website will ask you to 'book now' for a free COVID-19 testing kit.
You may then see a fake myGov or Medicare website that asks you to provide your personal information. This may include asking for your banking details. The scammers use this to steal information and money.
Although the Australian Government, Medicare and myGov do send text messages to people, this is only for things like:
Australian Government, Medicare and myGov won't include links in text messages.
If you've got a suspicious text message, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and report the scam by going to:
https://www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/how-to-protect-against-scams?context=60271.
You should call the Scams and Identity Theft Helpdesk straight away at 1800 941 126, if you've:
