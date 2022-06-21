It's a great place to work Advertising Feature

STATE OF THE ART: Dominelli Ford offers new employees the chance to achieve master technician status with Ford factory-backed training including specialist work on electric vehicles.

Working for a car dealership can open up career opportunities, benefits and development you may not have ever realised were possible.

However, that's precisely what Dominelli Ford offers today's job seekers as it looks to expand its team of apprentice and qualified mechanics.

This well-established, family-owned Ford dealership was created in 1969 and has since grown to become one of the most successful and well-recognised in Australia.

And a successful dealership needs excellent staff, says dealer principal Robert Sherry.

"We want motivated people to come and be part of our exceptional workshop team," Mr Sherry said.

"You would be based in our great new service workshop and be part of a progressive dealership with a bright future.

"It's a great career opportunity which offers the chance to achieve master technician status with Ford factory-backed training including specialist work on electric vehicles."

The business presently employs 50 staff, many of whom have been with the company for more than 20 years.

A handful began their careers with Dominelli some 30 years ago, at the age of just 17 - including service manager Brad Lawry who has clocked an astounding 42 years with the business.

It's no surprise people stick around, with the dealership being Great Place to Work certified. "According to [Great Place to Work's] national rating system, 74 per cent of employees at Dominelli Ford say it is a great place to work. The national average for similar sized Australia-based companies is 55 per cent," Mr Sherry said. Staff enjoy monthly barbecues and can access benefits such as the Employee Assistance Program. Diversity is also important at Dominelli Ford, which already employs two apprentices and one qualified mechanic who are women.

It's not just the staff who are happy - customers are too. The company's 1000 Google reviews confirm it, and Dominelli Ford is ranked among the best dealers in NSW for customer service in sales and service by Ford Motor Company Australia.

The current state-of-the-art dealership provides the latest and best working environment for anyone looking for job security and peace of mind.

Architecturally designed, the dealership spans 8000 square metres over three levels and boasts Sydney's best selection of new Ford cars, SUVs, light trucks and used vehicles.

The cutting-edge Ford Service and Parts Centre, with its ultra-modern workshop, includes the latest in plant and diagnostic equipment, 13 individually operated service bays, and a tyre fitting and wheel alignment bay.