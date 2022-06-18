Seeking feedback on Penshurst Park draft Plan of Management

Georges River Council is seeking community feedback on its draft Plan of Management for Penshurst Park.
The plan of management will provide a clear set of guidelines for the council the short and long term management of the park.
As a major sports facilities hub for the Georges River Local Government Area, Penshurst Park is covered by its own Plan of Management which was prepared in 2015.
The Penshurst Plan of Management is required to be updated to meet Council's obligations under the Crown Lands Management Act (CLM Act).
As of July 2018, local councils that manage dedicated or reserved Crown Land are required to manage that land as if it were public land under the Local Government Act - including applying the plan of management requirements of that Act.
"Community feedback is essential in helping guide us in our decision-making process," a council spokesperson said.
"Your feedback will influence the choices we make when developing our plans and ensure we are on the right path to achieving and managing our community's overall vision."
The Draft Plan of Management will be on public exhibition from 15 June to 22 July 2022.
The draft Plan of Management can be views at: yoursay.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au
Georges River Civic Centre, MacMahon Street, Hurstville;
Hurstville Library, Corner of Queens Road and Dora Street, Hurstville;
Kogarah (Clive James) Library and Service Centre, Kogarah Town Square, Belgrave Street, Kogarah.
