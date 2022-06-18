St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Seeking feedback on Penshurst Park draft Plan of Management

June 18 2022 - 12:00am
As a major sports facilities hub for the Georges River Local Government Area, Penshurst Park is covered by its own Plan of Management which was prepared in 2015 and now needs to be updated.

Georges River Council is seeking community feedback on its draft Plan of Management for Penshurst Park.

