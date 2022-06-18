Weekly Wrap: ICAC, women's rugby league and Mad Max!

Hello readers,
This week former Hurstville and Georges River Councillor Vince Badalati faced questioning at the Independent Commission Against Corruption.
On the first day of his two days facing the commission, he confirmed that he had received cash payments totaling $170,000 from a Hurstville businessman for his assistance in progressing two development applications.
The hearing, which is being livestreamed from the ICAC webpage, will resume this week and is expected to run for another three weeks.
In other news, Murray Trembath has put a smile on this old editor's face, reporting that filming of new Mad Max movie is taking place on a remote former sand mining site at Kurnell.
Photographer John Veage made his way over the sand dunes to find the site and grab some covert images of action on the set, which included some motorcycles ripping racing about.
One of the options allows for a nine-storey car park with ground floor retail and a roof-top bar.
While the council remains undecided on the site's future it has ruled out turning it into a large scale residential or hotel type development.
Murray shared Sutherland Shire Council's plans, developing a remediation plan for Bate Bay beaches in response to the destruction caused by big seas and high tides on the June long weekend.
Particular attention is being paid to North Cronulla Beach, where the most significant erosion has occurred.
Eva Kolimar spoke with long-time Sutherland Shire physiotherapist Lesley Hardman, who joked that she had "retired a few times", but this time around it was definitely the real deal, saying goodbye to a 60 year stint in the profession.
In sport news, Sharkies fans will have double reason to cheer in 2023 with the club's ladies squad accepted for one of four new NRLW licences in an expanded competiton. As John Veage puts it, "it's a groundbreaking development for the Women's game and for female rugby league players and athletes in the local region".
As always, this is only the tip of the weekly news iceberg. I encourage you all to get along to theleader.com.au and keep yourselves informed.
Thanks for reading and your support of local news. Hope you all have a great week.
