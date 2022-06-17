Sutherland Shire Council is developing a remediation plan for Bate Bay beaches in response to the destruction caused by big seas and high tides on the June long weekend.
A council spokeswoman said particular attention was being paid to North Cronulla Beach, where the most significant erosion has occurred.
"A number of access trails to the beaches remain closed with temporary signage and barriers installed as a safety precaution for pedestrians," she said.
"Temporary fencing was installed on the weekend at the Esplanade between North Cronulla and Cronulla Beaches, as large swells washed over the pathway.
"The Esplanade has since been safely reopened and council staff are working with property owners along this pathway who are undertaking construction, to ensure all site hoarding in this area does not pose a risk to public safety or cause an environmental hazard."
The spokeswoman said work undertaken by the council in April to remediate the coastline was impacted by last weekend's reoccurrence of hazardous surf conditions, and as such, it will likely be some time before sand is naturally replenished along the beachfront.
"Several units across council are working together to develop a joint remediation plan to restore beach access as soon as possible," she said. "Council staff continue to remove washed up debris where it is observed.
"In addition to the concerns at North Cronulla beach, a significant amount of sand has also eroded from Cronulla beach, exposing some areas of clay and rock.
"Council will continue to monitor the extent of natural sand replenishment and if required, may once again use excavators to redistribute sand where required.
"Council is thankful to the community for its patience and observance of accessway closures and additional safety signage while remediation work is underway."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
