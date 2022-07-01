"Understandably, new arrivals want to be close to their communities and be able to access the food or goods they are familiar with," she said. "We talk about how we want communities to mix, but it's difficult to do this when a government marks out certain areas for example, the Iraqi or Syrian community. There is no assimilation. There are people for whom learning English is not a priority because there is no need for it. They are only mixing with their communities.

