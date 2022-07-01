St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Gymea Community Aid hosts refugee day at Gunnamatta Park

By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:15am
Helping newly-arrived refugees, including those from Ukraine, connect to their communities was the aim of the day on July 1, which followed on from June's Refugee Week celebrations.

