Games favourite sets hot time

By John Veage
Updated June 17 2022 - 10:11pm, first published 9:30pm
World stage: Hoare's Australian record run makes him favourite to win gold in the 1500 event at the Commonwealth Games in July.Picture John Veage

Ollie Hoare has broken the Australian record by 0.89 seconds this week ,running a mile in 3:47.48 in Oslo's Dream Mile event at the Diamond League meeting.

