Ollie Hoare has broken the Australian record by 0.89 seconds this week ,running a mile in 3:47.48 in Oslo's Dream Mile event at the Diamond League meeting.
That now makes Caringbahs Hoare a leading contender for the upcoming World Track and Field Championships in the 1500m, and the clear favourite to win gold in the event at the Commonwealth Games which start in July.
The Aussie runner pushed Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen on Thursday, before fading on the last lap finishing second behind the machine-like gold medalist 1500m champion .
Hoares record time now puts him 13th on the all-time mile list one place behind the great Sebastian Coe.
Hoare who now lives in Boulder,Colorado said It was pretty intimidating but also awesome to be a part of.
"It was a special race. The Oslo Diamond League for Australians has seen a lot of records set there, it's just a special place and tradition.
"For me to go out there to represent and continue that is an absolute privilege."
"I tried to put pressure on Ingebrigtsen but he's a lot stronger than me right now. I'm really happy with that but there is still work to do."
The Diamond League in Oslo is considered one of the premier mile races on the calendar and all the worlds best compete.
Hoare's year has been a record breaker, running a PB by 3.35 seconds,second fastest run in the world this year,6th fastest in Commonwealth records,Oceania record and the 13th fastest mile run in history.
This is his third Australian record run this year, previously indoor mile (3:50.83) and indoor 5000m (13:09.96).
Not a bad effort for the U15 (2012) and U17 (2013) 2km beach run champion at the Australian Surf Life Saving titles.
Ollies school coach Andrew Murphy and fellow Sutherland Shire runner Rohan Browning were there in Oslo watching Ollie.
Browning, ran 10.28s with a 0.5 tailwind finishing seventh in the 100m final, behind Canada's Olympic 200m gold medallist Andre De Grasse.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
