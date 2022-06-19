Rockdale Ilinden FC and the Mt Druitt Town Rangers were forced to share the points in a pulsating 1-1 draw on Friday night at Popondetta Park as the home side showed big improvement.
Rockdale got off to the perfect start when Alex Urosevski fired home his 15th goal of the year in the 25th minute.
Rockdale then pressed the go button but were unable to blow away the Rangers who hung tough in the first half.
The Rangers equalised in the second half through a header, then had several chances to steal the points at the death but couldn't manage to convert.
Rockdale Ilinden had their keeper Bradasevic to thank for keeping the game at 1-1.
The experienced shot stopper denied Mt Druitt twice in quick succession.
It was a case of a missed opportunity for Steve Zoric and his troops as the draw has kept the club just out of the finals series hunt with six matches remaining.
Coach Zoric was happy with the sides performance.
"In parts we controlled the game when we held possession and slowed the game down."he said
"I think we deserved the lead at half-time, second half we had some bad luck in front of goal and conceded a sloppy goal from a set-piece.
"We got to work on that but we've turned a corner after our slump earlier this year.
"Our keeper [David] Bradasevic pulled off some fantastic saves which he does every week."
Rockdale now must win at home this week on Sunday afternoon against Sydney United 58 to crack the top six.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
