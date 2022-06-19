St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Missed opportunity

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 19 2022 - 10:17pm, first published 10:00pm
Draw: Rockdale really needed a win to climb the NPL ladder,they now sit one spot out of the finals race with six games remaining.Picture Football NSW

Rockdale Ilinden FC and the Mt Druitt Town Rangers were forced to share the points in a pulsating 1-1 draw on Friday night at Popondetta Park as the home side showed big improvement.

