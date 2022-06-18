St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside supports Refugee Week 2022

June 18 2022 - 7:00am
Unity is the theme of Refugee Week 2022.

As part of Refugee Week, Bayside Council has partnered with Advance Diversity Services and Sydney Multicultural Community Services to present several information sessions on the support services available to refugees and their communities in Bayside.

