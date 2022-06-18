Bayside supports Refugee Week 2022

As part of Refugee Week, Bayside Council has partnered with Advance Diversity Services and Sydney Multicultural Community Services to present several information sessions on the support services available to refugees and their communities in Bayside.
"I am very proud that Bayside is a Refugee Welcome Zone as declared by the Refugee Council of Australia," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
"This means we welcome refugees to our community, uphold their rights under the UN Refugee Convention, demonstrate compassion for refugees, and are committed to enhancing the cultural and religious diversity across Bayside."
People arriving from overseas to build new lives face many challenges as they settle, establish themselves and contribute to community life.
These information sessions will provide the information they need.
Talking Bayside: Refugee Week and local settlement support services
A free, live webinar presented in English for refugees who are settling in the area.
Tuesday 21 June
1pm - 1.30pm
Register: settlementservices.eventbrite.com.au
Talks about settlement services available to refugees in Bayside will also be presented at Eastgardens and Rockdale.
These two free events, conducted in English, include a library tour and a light lunch:
Bayside Library Eastgardens
Presented by Sydney Multicultural Community Services
Monday 20 June
Rockdale Library
Presented by Advance Diversity Services
Wednesday 22 June
Register: https://bit.ly/refugeeweektalkntour
