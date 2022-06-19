Riverwood Community Gardens return

The popular Riverwood Community Gardens will re-opening next week after being closed for the past year.
The Chair of Riverwood community Centre Clr Karl Saleh said, "The Gardens have been inactive for over 12 months due to the Covid Pandemic.
"Riverwood Community Centre in partnership with the Canterbury-Bankstown Council have re-established biosecurity safety and environmentally sustainability measures at the ardens.
"You can now take up tools and continue toiling the soil at the gardens," Mr Saleh said.
"Community gardening provides many social, environmental and economic benefits for local people," Mr Saleh said.
The Riverwood Community Garden is one of the largest community gardens in New South Wales, with over 82 garden plots.
The garden is a place for gardeners of all ages and experience levels to meet and share in the benefits of growing fresh, local and organic produce.
Regular events including harvest days and working bees are held to bring all gardeners together. Gardeners can also participate in workshops hosted by the Royal Botanic Gardens and Canterbury Bankstown City Council. Membership of the Community Garden is open to residents who live in the Riverwood area.
The garden is located in the Salt Pan Creek Wetland, at the rear of the Washington Park development.
Riverwood Community Gardens will reopen from June 28.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
