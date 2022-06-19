After this weekends International round,the Dragons are at home again in Round 16 on July 3, hosting the Canberra Raiders at WIN Stadium.
The home game worked a treat last week as the Dragons stunned the Rabbitohs 32-12 at WIN Stadium to ensure veteran hooker Andrew McCullough celebrated his 300th NRL game.
In his second season at the Dragons and after 260 games at Brisbane and eight in Newcastle, the 32-year-old got through a team-high 37 tackles and made 38 running metres in his milestone match.
The win was the Dragons' seventh of the season and puts them into eighth.
Coach Anthony Griffin said it showed a lot of character to bounce back after the previous weeks loss.
"I was really happy that they played like that for Macca, that's part of the night, sort of encapsulated everything Macca has done in his career - they played for each other and they were all good team-mates.
"It's great for him and it also points to what's possible for our guys."
McCullough became the 44th player to join the 300 game exclusive Club, and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo led the presentation of the 300-game match ball to celebrate the occasion.
McCulloch said after the game the staff and playing group did a great job celebrating the week.
"You can repay milestones with performance." he said
"But it wasn't just about me tonight, its a team environment and we had to get back on track.
"Im grateful I can now sit back have a few beers and enjoy it"
Skipper Ben Hunt is the only player selected for Origin but Dragons pair Mat Feagai and Francis Molo are just as eager as each other to make an impact on debut for Samoa against the Cook Islands on Saturday.
Samoa coach Matt Parish has named Feagai and Molo along with Jaydn Su'a among the 20-man squad chosen for the June 25 Test at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.
Born in New Zealand but raised in NSW, 21 yr old winger Feagai will be proud to be named in Parish's final 17 and pull on the blue and white jersey after less than 18 games in first grade.
"Mum and dad and my older siblings were born in Samoa, moving to New Zealand where two of my brothers and I were born before we moved here. I'm one of seven kids," Feagai told NRL.com
"I know I'm only in the squad so I'm not sure if I'll be playing yet, but it means a lot to be a part of it.
Team mate Mikaele Ravalawa will play for Fiji against Papua New Guinea also on Saturday at Campbelltown.
The Dragons have a big representation in the Ampol Women-State of Origin on Friday June 24 at GIO Stadium with Kezie Apps,Shaylee Bent,Teagan Berry,Keeley Davis,Quincy Dodd,Talei Holmes,Rachael Pearson and Emma Tonegato all in the Blues squad.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
