St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

International round looms

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 20 2022 - 12:08am, first published June 19 2022 - 10:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebration: Andrew McCullough became only the 44th player to join the 300 game exclusive Club, presented with the game ball.Picture NRL Images

After this weekends International round,the Dragons are at home again in Round 16 on July 3, hosting the Canberra Raiders at WIN Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.