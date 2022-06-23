She said she was grateful for the support. "Everything is beautiful in Australia but people are amazing," she said. "I am eternally grateful to the Gooleys for giving us a roof over our heads and for doing everything possible to make us feel at home, feel like we are one big family. I am infinitely grateful to everyone for their support, for not being indifferent to the grief of others, for helping me in the most difficult period of our lives. I hope that someday we will be able to repay the debt and also make someone happier."

