After a two year hiatus, Southern Stars 2022 is set to bring the biggest cast forward in the show's 20 year performance history.
There front and centre will be several schools from the region, putting their talents under the spotlight.
Southern Stars 2022 CELEBRATE: The Young, The Brave, The Powerful, includes talented public school students from NSW, and was launched on June 20.
This year is a record year for entrants, with more than 3000 students set to take the stage.
There was a sneak peek at some of the featured songs in this year's show this week, giving audiences a musical taste of what's to come in August.
Southern Stars Creative Director, Ian Millard, said the theme of celebration recognised the challenges of the past two years, the resilience of students, teachers, and schools, and the importance of moving on.
"The title of the show recognises and celebrates not only that Southern Stars is celebrating 20 years of performances, but also the resilience of our students, teachers and school staff, and our communities having come through fires, floods and COVID-19," Mr Millard said.
"Two years in the making, the creative team has put together an incredible show utilising all of the creative elements worthy of a 20th show celebration.
"Themes explored during the show include the human spirit, the community working together, the importance of our youth in having a voice about their collective future, and a rebirth and sense of optimism as we move forward from the last few years."
Schools participating:
