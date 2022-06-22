St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Schools shine bright in Southern Stars 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 22 2022 - 8:00pm
Talent returns: A singer dazzles at the opening event of Southern Stars 2022.

After a two year hiatus, Southern Stars 2022 is set to bring the biggest cast forward in the show's 20 year performance history.

