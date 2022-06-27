With less then a month to go to the 2022 Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf, Cronulla running coach Mel Campbell has her all female 'Mutha Runners' ready to hit the road.
After two years of missed opportunity this years Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf is finally celebrating 50 years and will be held on Sunday July 17 at 7.30 am.
Now finally celebrating its five decades, Wanda SLSC are the proud organisers of the Sutherland 2 Surf, and particularly with the funds it has raised for vital Surf Life Saving equipment over that period and for the memories it has created along the way.
Wanda Surf Club member and local run coach Mel Campbell said she knows how important this event is to the club and runners.
"As any good coach will tell you, the difference between having a great run and struggling through the 11km course is a good training program." she said
"Sutherland Shire is a hotbed of active people, from Olympians to weekend warriors, gyms and individuals in running clubs, this event is a must-do on our training calendar each year."
Mel's training squad, is 8 weeks into their 12-week program for the event, with over a dozen members signed up to take the start line on 17 July.
"Training as part of a squad makes you accountable" Mel said
"Everyone thinks the Hospital hill is the killer.
"In fact its the long drag up the Kingsway at Woolooware that causes all the pain."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
