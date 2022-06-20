Council rates to rise 2.5% in shire and Bayside

Sutherland Shire and Bayside councils will be able to increase rates for 2022-23 above the level of the annual rate peg.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) has approved applications by the two councils to impose rate rises of 2.5 per cent.
The rate pegging limit, which was calculated at a time of low inflation, was 0.7 per cent for Sutherland Shire Council and 1.60 per cent for Bayside.
IPART approved special variations for a total of 86 NSW councils.
"The modest increases were approved following an additional special variation process," tribunal member Deborah Cope said.
"The latest rate peg was determined in the low inflation environment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Since then, high inflation and global uncertainty increased councils' costs.
"Some councils have demonstrated that without additional funds they will not be able to deliver the projects they have already consulted on and included in their budgets.
"The modest increases for councils are between 1.6 per cent and 2.5 per cent."
Ms Cope said, each year, IPART calculated a rate peg, setting out how much councils can increase the revenue they collect from rates.
"This year the rate peg was set at a minimum of 0.7%, with some further increases allowed in councils with growing populations," she said.
"The rate peg was lower than many councils expected. The additional special variation process gave councils an opportunity to increase this figure.
"We were careful to balance the need of councils to maintain the services and investment they had already committed to against the need to keep rates affordable for the community."
IPART said applications were assessed against guidelines provided by the Office of Local Government.
The guidelines require councils to show that they had budgeted for higher income than that provided by the rate peg and that they need the additional money to deliver on the projects they have already planned and included in their budgets.
IPART said it is reviewing the rate peg methodology to deal with volatility in economic conditions.
The review will also look at the timing of the calculations in a fast-changing economic climate.
"Our review will be looking at how to deal with this challenge in the future," said Ms Cope.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
