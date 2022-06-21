Bayside Council releases NAIDOC Week program

Bayside Council's NAIDOC street flags and banners feature the artwork of the finalists from Council's First Nations art competition held last year and recognise the contribution Aboriginal people make to our country and society.
NAIDOC Week, which runs from Sunday 3 July to Sunday 10 July, celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture, and achievements.
Bayside Council's NAIDOC Week celebrations start with an official flag raising ceremony on Monday 4 July at 10 am in the Rockdale Town Hall forecourt followed by a shell making workshop.
"Council's NAIDOC Week celebration culminates with a free screening of inspiring Aboriginal short films at Botany Town Hall. These short films provide a wonderful opportunity to discover more about Aboriginal culture and celebrate talent," Bayside Council mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
Official Flag Raising Ceremony
Monday 4 July 2022 | 10:00am - 11:30am
Rockdale Town Hall Courtyard, 2 Bryant Street, Rockdale
Coffee and tea after the event. Includes a free shell art workshop.
No bookings required.
Camouflage Art
Tuesday 5 July 2022 | 10:00am - 11:30am
Eastgardens Library, 152 Bunnerong Road (inside Westfield), Eastgardens
Art and game activities about animals in Indigenous Art for Children aged 6 to 10 years old. Bookings essential at: https://events.bayside.nsw.gov.au
Family Fun Day
Wednesday 6 July 2022 | 10:00am - 2:00pm
Depena Reserve, Dolls Point
Free shell art workshop, BBQ and yarn up group. No bookings required.
Indigenous Games
Thursday 7 July 2022 | 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Arncliffe Youth Centre, 9 Townsend Lane, Arncliffe
Join in the free Yulunga traditional Indigenous games and cultural traditions in sport-related activities.
Bookings at: http://baysideyouthservices.eventbrite.com
Living Library Aboriginal Elder: Aunty Barb Simms
Friday 8 July 2022 | 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Rockdale Library, Level 3 Meeting Room, 444-446 Princes Highway, Rockdale
The talk will focus on local Aboriginal history and the importance of NAIDOC Week.
Bookings essential at: https://events.bayside.nsw.gov.au
Flickerfest Movie Night
Saturday 9 July 2022 | 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Botany Town Hall, 1423 Botany Road, Botany
Council and Flickerfest present a free screening of inspiring Aboriginal short films
celebrating NAIDOC Week.
Bookings at: www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/flickerfest
