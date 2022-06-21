St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$150 per child back-to-school payment a highlight of state budget but local sports stadiums miss out

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:20am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A $150 per child back-to-school payment is the highlight of today's state budget. Picture: John Veage

Updated

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.