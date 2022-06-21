M6 (F6) Motorway Stage 1. $2.3 billion over next four years, $804.3 million this year.

King Georges Road, Stoney Creek Road to Connells Point Road. Widening King Georges Road from two lanes to three lanes in each direction and constructing a dedicated right turning lane for south bound motorists turning into Percival Street. $144.2 million over next four years, $30.2 million this year.

Heathcote Road - Duplicating Heathcote Road Bridge with a new bridge parallel to the existing bridge. $62.1 million over next four years, $26.7 million in 2022-23.

Heathcote Road - Continuing planning and development for the duplication of approximately 18 kilometres between The Avenue at Voyager Point and Princes Highway at Engadine, funded by NSW and federal government. $39.8 million over next four years, $6.5 million this year.