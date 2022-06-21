Updated
A $150 per child back-to-school payment is the highlight of today's state budget, which progresses many infrastructure projects in St George and Sutherland Shire, but provides no funding for anticipated NRL stadium upgrades.
The back-to-school subsidy, to be paid in 2023 for each child who attends a primary or secondary school, can be spent on uniforms, shoes, bags or textbooks, as well as stationery.
In another initiative, first home buyers will be able to choose between paying the normal upfront stamp duty or a smaller annual property tax of $400 plus 0.3 per cent of the land value of the property.
Most of the new measures in Treasurer Matt Kean's first budget were announced beforehand.
Stage 1 of the M6 (F6) from Arncliffe to Kogarah is the biggest infrastructure project in southern Sydney, but there is no funding for Stage 2 to Taren Point.
There is also no funding to advance plans to upgrade Netstrata Jubilee Oval, Kogarah after $3 million was previously allocated to develop a business case to turn the venue into "a revitalised suburban stadium".
The Sharks, too, were hoping for funding, but also missed out.
The NRL has been seeking government funding which was to have been spent on upgrading the Olympic stadium redirected towards suburban venues.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
