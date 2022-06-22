Mia Sinclair will put Carlton on the modelling map, as she heads towards a national competition that sets out to find the next top model in Australia.
The 18-year-old, who is a dancer, is competing for the title of 2022 Top Model Australia.
The competition brings together fresh faces in modelling, and on July 10, a group of hopefuls will all have the same goal - to win.
Mia has been a dancer since she was three years of age, and is gaining a qualification in dance full-time at Ev and Bow Dance Training Centre at Kirrawee.
As part of her dance career, she took part in a tour, which gave her the opportunity to dance at Disneyland and Universal Studios.
The keen traveller and beach and animal lover is a professional children's party host. She has also volunteered in pet therapy at a residential aged care facility. This is the first time she has been part of a modelling competition.
This year, Top Model Australia has partnered with Bully Zero. Contestants participate in workshops that aim to help them become ambassadors within their schools and community groups.
Q Events Melbourne will host the runway event, featuring all the national contestants.
The selected winner will compete in London on the international stage, and walk in London Fashion Week in September.
