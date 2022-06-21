New plans to guide the future management of George River parks and open space

Georges River Council has prepared new Generic Draft Plans of Management covering the future use of its parks and open spaces.
Both council-owned Community Land or Crown Land owned by the State Government are now required to be categorised in accordance with the Local Government Act.
The council has prepared four new Generic Plans of Management for four main categories:
Natural area: There are 37 Crown Reserve Natural Areas included in this Plan, which provide conservation of natural bushland, foreshore or wetlands, low key informal recreational opportunities for the community and important landscape relief and buffer to urban development. The individual Natural Areas vary in size from 0.07 hectares up to 9.5 hectares. The total area of Natural Areas covered by this plan of management is approximately 39 hectares.
Sportsground: There are 9 Crown Reserve Sportsgrounds (of a total of 18 Sportsgrounds in the LGA). The individual Sportsgrounds vary in size from 0.5 hectares up to 36 hectares (while Hurstville Golf Course is 39 hectares). The total area of Sportsgrounds covered by this plan of management is approximately 123.8 hectares.
Park: Local Parks are generally small open spaces ranging in size from 0.0121 hectares (121m2) in area but also including several district parks of up to 1.5 hectares. A number of parks covered by this generic Plan of Management are foreshore parks along the Georges River or Salt Pan Creek.
General Community Use: There are 41 parcels of land included in the General Community Use areas plan, which provide varied facilities and services for the community. The individual General Community Use areas vary in size from 0.06 hectares up to 1.1 hectares
Older Plans under the former Kogarah and Hurstville Councils have been updated in the process.
The council has not released the generic plans for public exhibition and is seeking community feedback.
Under the Local Government Act 1993, Council is required to hold a public hearing into the proposed categorisation or re-categorisation of Community Land.
The Independent Public Hearing will be on 28 July 2022 at 6pm. To register go to:
The draft Generic Plans of Management will be on public exhibition from 15 June to 22 July, 2022.
