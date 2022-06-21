St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

The high cost of gambling in St George and Sutherland Shire

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 21 2022 - 7:00am
The NSW Gambling survey for the South eastern Sydney region, including St George and Sutherland Shire, showed that 50 per cent of the population gambled. This was slightly lower than the State average of 53 per cent.

Gambling figures released by the NSW Government show that nearly one in 10 gamblers in NSW are considered at risk of harm and account for 70 per cent of total gambling expenditure.

