Gambling figures released by the NSW Government show that nearly one in 10 gamblers in NSW are considered at risk of harm and account for 70 per cent of total gambling expenditure.
The NSW Gambling survey for the South eastern Sydney region, including St George and Sutherland Shire, showed that 50 per cent of the population gambled.
Advertisement
This was slightly lower than the State average of 53 per cent.
The most common form of gambling in the south eastern Sydney region is lotteries (34 per cent), followed by pokies (13 per cent) and horse racing (13 per cent.)
Local figures show:
Georges River LGA electronic gaming machine (EGM) data - data from clubs 1 June 2021 - 31 November 2021
Bayside LGA electronic gaming machine data - data from clubs 1 June 2021 - 31 November 2021
Georges River LGA electronic gaming machine data - data from hotels 1 July 2021 - 31 December 2021
Bayside LGA electronic gaming machine data - data from hotels 1 July 2021 - 31 December 2021
Sutherland LGA electronic gaming machine data - data from clubs 1 June 2021 - 31 November 2021
Sutherland LGA electronic gaming machine data - data from hotels 1 July 2021 - 31 December 2021
The gambling survey was was commissioned by the NSW Responsible Gambling Fund and overseen by Liquor and Gaming NSW.
The figures have been released as the new Be Aware Be GambleAware regional and metropolitan TV and radio campaign launched this week.
Advertisement
The campaign highlights the potential impacts of risky gambling behaviour on jobs, relationships and children.
Running for three months, the TV and radio campaign will also promote the NSW Government's new GambleAware website which is a one-stop shop for information, education, support and treatment.
GambleAware unites all NSW gambling support, education and treatment services under one banner.
The campaign is designed to encourage people with or at risk of gamble harm to seek help and check the full range of information, support and treatment options through GambleAware.
The campaign also encourages parents to check their children's video games for any elements that promote amblling.
For more information go to www.gambleaware.nsw.gov.au which ahs thetols and resources to help people check their gambling, learning how to gamble safely, support their loved ones or exclubon themselves form gambling altogether.
Advertisement
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.