A circus providing great family entertainment without the use of wild or exotic animals is coming to Sutherland Shire.
The Sesame Street Circus Spectacular by Silvers has received approval from Sutherland Shire Council to set up in Miranda Park from July 18 to August 8.
The big top can accommodate 1000 patrons, with provision at ringside for people with a disability.
The circus, from Victoria, is currently enjoying an extended season at Blacktown.
"Featured in this 90-minute spectacular will be all your favourite Sesame Street characters, including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Bert and Ernie, Super Grover and Big Bird," the circus website says.
"In addition to the Sesame Street characters, the circus will feature performers from Switzerland, Argentina, Colombia, Morocco, Brazil, Ethiopia and Australia.
"Cookie Monster will meet and greet fans post the show.
"The music has been written and produced locally and will include all the much-loved Sesame Street voices, recorded especially for this production.
"This brand-new production will perform in a spectacular new tent with a capacity of 1000, which was designed and developed in Italy especially for this tour and will offer everything from wind resistance to shading for guests during hot weather."
The Q&A says, "We do not have any wild or exotic animals in our show. We do have a family of dogs that perform tricks on stage with their owner and his daughters. They are extremely well respected, loved and cared for.
The development application, approved by the council, said, due to the temporary nature and structure of the occupation at the site, Sesame Street Circus would make no environmental impact.
"Sesame Street reserves the ringside seating, which is situated directly in the front of the circus ring, with the easiest access to entry and exit of the tent and allowing the best viewing position available in the tent, for any bookings with regard to disabled access," the DA said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
