Some first home buyers have an important decision to make following yesterday's state budget.
If they don't qualify for a stamp duty waiver, should they pay this up-front amount or opt for a smaller property tax payment each year?
The First Home Buyer Choice will be available for properties up to $1.5 million.
First home buyers who opt into the property tax will pay an annual $400 property tax plus 0.3 per cent of the land value of the property.
Treasury officials estimate 6500 first home buyers will take up the opportunity to pay a broad land tax each year.
According to one housing industry authority, buyers of a $1 million property could have the choice of paying $40,305 upfront in stamp duty or the annual tax, which would take 16 years to reach the same amount.
Legislation to establish the property tax will be introduced during the second half of 2022 with eligible first home buyers able to apply to opt into the property tax from January 16, 2023.
Home buyers who exchange contracts during the period between enactment of the legislation and January 15, 2023 will be able to retrospectively opt-in to the new tax and receive a refund of stamp duty already paid.
When the property is sold, it will not be locked into the scheme, so the annual tax will cease.
First home buyers will continue to be eligible to apply for full stamp duty exemption for properties up to $650,000. Stamp duty concessions remain in place for properties worth $650,000 to $800,000.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the scheme would make home ownership a reality for more families.
"We want to lower the barriers to owning a home for first home buyers seeking a place of their own," he said.
"In the past two decades, the share of first home buyers under 35 years of age has declined from 67 per cent to 61 per cent."
Treasurer Matt Kean, who had hoped to make the option more widely available, but could not do so without federal government support, said, "This is the first step in making sure that we start testing the waters for tax reform in NSW".
"We know that first home buyers are being forced to enter the property market later in life and this reform will make the property market more accessible for them," he said.
The government says for a household on the median income that saves 15 per cent of its income, stamp duty adds about two years to the time required to save the up-front costs of the median NSW home.
State Opposition Leader Chris Minns condemned the change.
Mr Minns said the government was introducing "a never-ending land tax to be levied on the residential home, something that we've never had in NSW before".
"We know that this is not the model that Mr. Perrottet hoped to implement in this budget, but if he's reelected in March, there's no doubt that he will introduce a broad-based land tax on residential properties for every household in NSW," Mr Minns said.
"After all, we've heard it repeatedly, both in the National Press Club and the NSW Parliament and in repeated budgets. That's his ultimate aim when it comes to taxation reform in NSW."
Further information: https://nsw.gov.au/shared-equity-scheme
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
