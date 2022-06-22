UPDATE: Former swim coach charged over historical alleged sexual abuse of young athletes

A former swimming coach has been charged with sexually abusing teenage girls he trained in Sydney's south more than 40 years ago.
The 76-year-old man, believed to have coached high-profile swimmers, was arrested at a home in Condell Park early on Wednesday.
Acting Superintendent Chris Nicholson said the man has been charged with nine offences in relation to girls who were 15 and 16.
He faces six carnal knowledge charges and three indecent assault charges.
"We will allege that these offences occurred in a number of locations in and around the southern Sydney area in the mid 1970s," Supt Nicholson said.
"These allegations are very serious ... and the investigation remains onging.
"I'd also like to acknowledge the courage and the bravery of the victims who have come forward.
EARLIER:
Police will address the media in relation to the arrest of a former swim coach following an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of teenage girls he was training at Carss Park more than 40 years ago.
In January 2021, officers from Kings Cross Police Area Command received information about multiple sexual and indecent assaults of a teenage girl at a swim school at Carss Park in the 1970s.
Kings Cross detectives subsequently established Strike Force Coco to investigate the matter.
During the course of the investigation further information was received about additional sexual abuse incidents of another teenage girl at the same swim school, also in the 1970s.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives arrested a 76-year-old man at a home at Condell Park about 7.10am this morning.
He has been taken to Bankstown Police Station where he is currently assisting with inquiries.
