Changed traffic conditions on President Avenue, Kogarah from Friday

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on President Avenue, Kogarah for two upcoming weekends as work on the M6 Stage 1 ramps up.
The first weekend of changed traffic conditions will occur between 9pm this Friday, 24 June and 5am on Monday, 27 June 2022 as major work begins along President Avenue, between Oakdale Avenue and O'Connell Street.
Transport for NSW Chief Operations Officer Howard Collins said the biggest change during this period will be reducing President Avenue to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound between Cross Lane and Crawford Road.
"This work will help prepare the affected area of President Avenue to eventually become a key intersection point for motorists entering and exiting the new M6 tunnel," Mr Collins said.
"Undertaking 56 hours of continuous work is the safest and most efficient way for us to manage the complex construction. We are doing everything we can to reduce the impacts on nearby residents, motorists and other affected members of the community.
"We want to thank the community for their patience while we carry out this important work."
Traffic delays are expected and motorists are advised to avoid the area, or use Bay Street and Bestic Street instead of President Avenue. Motorists are also reminded to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers when required.
When complete, the M6 Stage 1 will provide twin 4km tunnels linking the M8 at Arncliffe to President Avenue at Bicentennial Park East. It will remove thousands of vehicles off local roads every day and improve connectivity to the CBD and broader road network. The project will also support up to 5,500 jobs.
Other changes to traffic during this weekend's closure include:
The second weekend of 56 hours of continuous work is planned to take place between 9pm on Friday, 8 July and 5am on Monday, 11 July 2022. These dates may change depending on weather conditions.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
For more information on the M6 Stage 1, including the latest notifications, go to https://caportal.com.au/rms/m6.
