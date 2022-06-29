Surf Life Saving NSW's Cameron Simpson (Elouera) and NSW Ambulance's Barry Clodagh (Kogarah) are among the 28 finalists in the running to be recognised in the 2022 Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the finalists were revealed at a ceremony held in Parliament House recently.
"Every year the Rotary Emergency Services Community Awards honour those who have dedicated their lives to protecting people and property from a range of emergencies, hazards and severe weather events," Ms Cooke said.
"We have had back to back devastating flood events over the past year, including two in the space of one month. There seemed to be no respite for our frontline first responders but they never stopped working to keep communities safe. Their courage and commitment is why we must continue to take every opportunity to recognise their efforts."
Winners will be announced on August 13.
