Two finalists in the running for 2022 Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 29 2022 - 11:02pm, first published 11:00pm
Recognition: Cameron Simpson is among the finalists for a Rotary award.

Surf Life Saving NSW's Cameron Simpson (Elouera) and NSW Ambulance's Barry Clodagh (Kogarah) are among the 28 finalists in the running to be recognised in the 2022 Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards.

