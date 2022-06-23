Carlton cooking talent Binod Dhungana is among the finalists who will compete in the World Food Championships in Melbourne from July 8-10.
Cooking Nepalese fusion food in the seafood and barbecue categories using traditional Nepalese ingredients, he has the opportunity to be one of six winners to get a golden ticket entry to compete in the world titles in Dallas, Texas.
The event will be attended by some of Australia's largest culinary talents including Miguel Maestre and Adriano Zumbo.
The chef was the champion winner of the chicken category in the Sydney competition. In the Melbourne event he will compete in the seafood and barbecue categories.
Mr Dhungana, 35, works as a chef at the Intersection Tavern, Ramsgate.
"Participation in the World Food Championship is one of the outcomes of the use of free time during the second lockdown in Sydney," he said. The hotel where I worked closed, I had no job. At the same time, I was reading cookbooks and thinking to write one to promote Nepalese food heritage.
"I cook from both form heart and mind together. I am confident that my hard work, secret recipe, flour, and test of my dish will impress the judges.
"Another reason for participating in the cooking competition is to look for an international platform to promote Nepalese gastronomy. I am from a beautiful country, in the lap of the Himalayas."
The chef has been n Sydney since 2013. Since then he has worked in cafes, restaurants, takeaway shops, clubs, and pubs. He has been cooking for more than 10 years commercially in Sydney and in Nepal.
"I describe food in multiple dimensions such as need, culture, history, passion, and glamour to create an indulging experience for people from a household to business," he said. "I love to mix different spices to create test and flavor, and have created more than 50 fusion dishes. I never attended a cookery school. Everything I learned is from working with chefs, the internet, and self-practice. My dream career is to become a world-famous Nepalese chef and restaurant owner. I am also looking at Nepalese food kiosks at street festivals and other events."
