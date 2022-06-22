Carlton cooking talent Binod Dhungana is among the finalists who will compete in the World Food Championships in Melbourne.
Cooking Nepalese fusion food in the seafood and barbecue categories using traditional Nepalese ingredients, he has the opportunity to be one of six winners to get a golden ticket entry to compete in the world titles in Dallas, Texas.
Advertisement
The event will be attended by some of Australia's largest culinary talents including Miguel Maestre and Adriano Zumbo.
He was the winner of the chicken category in the Sydney competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.