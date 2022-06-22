St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Carlton home cook competes in World Food Championships

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:09am, first published June 22 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooking up a win: Talented cook, Binod Dhungana of Carlton, received recognition for his traditional dishes.

Carlton cooking talent Binod Dhungana is among the finalists who will compete in the World Food Championships in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.