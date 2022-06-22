With less than 100 days before the Women's Basketball World Cup hits Sydney, the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 Roadshow landed at the Sutherland Shire Basketball Stadium on Saturday, before Sutherland's NBL1 double header against the Canberra Nationals.
The 19th edition of FIBA's biggest women's event, the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022, is in Sydney, September 22 to October 1.
Advertisement
Before suiting up for the Sharks, one of Sutherland's best players,and now Australian Opal Lauren Nicholson was on hand to inspire the next generation at Basketball NSW's 'I AM A GIRL' clinic.
As a junior, Nicholson started her basketball career at Sutherland and worked her way up the Basketball NSW High Performance Pathway to represent NSW.
In 2009 she played for Australia as an U16 and then in the inaugural Under-17 world championship.
She began her WNBL career with the Sydney Uni Flames, before playing a season in California, returning to the Flames before joining the Adelaide Lightning. She is currently rostered with the Townsville Fire.
In 2019, Nicholson was named in her first Australian Opals squad, and from then has been an integral part of the team playing in various FIBA internationals.
Nicholson said it was an honour to now be an IAAG ambassador.
"It's great to see this clinic at Sutherland and I hope it will help inspire the next generation," she said
"I have had the privilege of working with strong, confident women, coaches, players and people around the basketball game who have inspired me to chase dreams and goals of my own. I hope everyone will come and support us in the World Cup."
The clinic welcomes females of all ages to get involved and encourages them to play, referee, coach, officiate and administrate basketball.
Nicholson said the Australian Team now goes into camp this week at Canberra before the squad is cut for a final New York camp.
On her home Sutherland court Lauren Nicholson produced a standout all-round individual performance against Canberra with 28 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.