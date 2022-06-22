St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Nicholson shows the way

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 27 2022 - 3:04am, first published June 22 2022 - 10:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Class:Opals player Lauren Nicholson posed with Elise,Lexie, Lily and the World Cup before her Sutherland team beat the Canberra Nationals, 88-71.Pictures John Veage

With less than 100 days before the Women's Basketball World Cup hits Sydney, the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 Roadshow landed at the Sutherland Shire Basketball Stadium on Saturday, before Sutherland's NBL1 double header against the Canberra Nationals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.