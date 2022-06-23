Sutherland Shire residents have Dine & Discover NSW Vouchers totalling $8.8 million lying around just waiting to be used.
But, unless the vouchers are redeemed by June 30, they will be worthless.
The shire, with $8,837,750 in unspent vouchers, is seventh on the list of council areas with the most unclaimed money from the COVID stimulus scheme.
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello issued a reminder for people to spend any remaining Dine & Discover NSW Vouchers before the June 30 deadline.
"The vouchers have been an overwhelming success, by getting more customers through doors of businesses and boosting household budgets," he said.
"The program has served its intended purpose by supporting our local hospitality, cultural and entertainment businesses, all of which were hit hard by the pandemic.
"Across the state, almost half a billion dollars has been invested across 16,600 businesses, but there is still money to be redeemed.
"My message to the community is simple - don't miss out. Check to see if you have any vouchers remaining and spend them now.
"Whether you're going to a restaurant with friends, checking out a new movie or taking the kids to a museum, there is money to be saved.
"We thank all those businesses which have participated and the people of NSW for embracing the program and supporting local businesses."
More than 5.4 million customers registered for the program, receiving three $25 Dine NSW and three $25 Discover NSW Vouchers.
After June 30, Dine & Discover NSW Vouchers will move to the expired tab of the vouchers section in the Service NSW app but Discover NSW registered business can still accept Parents NSW Vouchers until 9 October 2022.
Stay NSW Vouchers, which assist the accommodation sector, are also available until 9 October.
Businesses with questions about the end of the program are encouraged to speak with their dedicated business concierge, call 13 77 88 or visit the Service NSW website.
More information: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/dine-discover-nsw
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
