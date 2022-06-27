Menai's Tom Cornish is one of the 34-strong squad of Australia's best cyclists to have booked their tickets to Birmingham ready to take on the Commonwealth's best.
The 22 yr old Track Sprinter is making his debut at these games and will partner with Mathew Glaetzer and Matthew Richardson in the team sprint.
Australia is aiming to continue its seven Games streak since Victoria 1994 as the top-ranked nation in track cycling at the Commonwealth Games.
Dates: July 28 to August 8.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
