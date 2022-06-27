St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Sprinter debuts at Games

John Veage
By John Veage
June 27 2022 - 1:00am
Tom Cornish

Menai's Tom Cornish is one of the 34-strong squad of Australia's best cyclists to have booked their tickets to Birmingham ready to take on the Commonwealth's best.

