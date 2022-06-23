Between March1 and April 30, 1976 - Carnal knowledge [as the] teacher etc of girl aged between 10 and 17 years.



December 17, 1977 - Assault female aged between 14 and 16 years and commit act of indecency.



December 17, 1977 - Carnal knowledge [as the] teacher etc of girl aged between 10 and 17 years.

December 24, 1977: Carnal knowledge [as the] teacher etc of girl aged between 10 and 17 years.

December 31, 1977: Carnal knowledge [as the] teacher etc of girl aged between 10 and 17 years.

