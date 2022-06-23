St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Former swimming coach Dick Caine granted bail on nine charges of a sexual nature involving two girls

Dick Caine at Carss Park Olympic Pool in 2017. Picture: Chris Lane

Former swimming coach Richard Arthur (Dick) Caine is facing nine charges of a sexual nature involving two girls aged between 10 and 17, which allegedly occurred more than 40 years ago.

