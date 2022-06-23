Former swimming coach Richard Arthur (Dick) Caine is facing nine charges of a sexual nature involving two girls aged between 10 and 17, which allegedly occurred more than 40 years ago.
Caine, 76, of Condell Park, appeared before magistrate G Walsh in Bankstown Local Court on Wednesday June 22 where he was represented by a solicitor.
No plea was entered.
Bail was granted on condition Caine continued to live at Condell Park and that an acceptable person(s) agreed to forfeit the sum of $10,000 if he failed to comply with requirements.
The charges were adjourned to Sutherland Local Court on August 2.
All but one of the alleged offences took place in the St George area, and the other allegedly occurred in the inner west.
The charges include:
Caine was a coach and lessee of Carss Park Olympic Pool for more than 50 years. His association with the pool ended in May 2018.
Before moving to Carss Park, he coached at Sans Souci Olympic Pool.
Caine was involved at all levels, from learn-to-swim to coaching World and Olympic champions.
