Shire Gymnastics celebrate

In a show of dominance, Shire athletes have collected more than 40 medals at the 2022 Australian Gymnastics Championships.
The talented group of 48 gymnasts, who train at three different clubs, joined around 400 NSW athletes at the Queensland event.
In the international division, acrobatic gymnasts from Acrogym in Engadine and Menai took out gold in both trio categories.
Acrogym Head Coach Shayley Ennis says she's proud of everyone's efforts.
"All of our acrobats have worked extremely hard for this event,and they give up their social calendars to train," she said
In the men's artistic competition, athletes from The NSW Academy of Gymnastics and Shire Gymnastics won five medals and scored points to ensure NSW was the most successful Men's state.
In rhythmic gymnastics, Shire Gymnastics athletes took home an outstanding 18 medals between them.
Kirrawee's Sienna Bujaroski, aged 12 who competed in the pre junior elite division, said she was still flying high after the competition.
"My goal was to place in the top 5 so to come away with a rank of second in the country is just amazing."
The athletes' efforts contributed to the NSW gymnastics team winning more medals than any other state - 127 gold, 103 silver and 86 bronze.
Gymnastics Events Manager Chris Martin says he was proud of everyone's outstanding performance.
"Our Athletes worked hard, and then they delivered," Martin said.
