Shire Gymnastics celebrate

By John Veage
Updated June 27 2022 - 3:08am, first published June 23 2022 - 2:13am
International Gold: Acrogym winners Grace Cantor, Whitney Picker, Sophie Roberts, Ella Clark, Bella Crittenden and Kyla Santos.

In a show of dominance, Shire athletes have collected more than 40 medals at the 2022 Australian Gymnastics Championships.

